Locals regarding NECEC: “It doesn’t pass the smell test.”

FARMINGTON - A group of nearly 30 people filled the room and spilled into the hallway of the Town Office last night to voice their concerns over the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project.

The NECEC project, one of 46 proposals submitted in request by Massachusetts to bring up to 9.45 terawatts of clean energy power into the state, was selected by that state earlier this year. Central Maine Power, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc., has proposed running a direct current transmission line through western Maine to connect the Quebec electric grid with a substation in Lewiston. The project is designed to bring 1,200 megawatts of power from a Canadian hydroelectric company, Hydro-Québec, to the New England grid.

In Franklin County, the project would create 12 miles of new corridor on the Canadian border, running through the northern townships of Beattie, Lowelltown and Skinner. It would then go into Somerset County, reentering Franklin County in Industry. The project would impact 20.6 miles of existing transmission corridor in the towns of Industry, New Sharon, Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville and Jay, before traveling south into Livermore Falls.

The crowd at Tuesday night's meeting was primarily opposed to the project, organized, in part, by a Facebook initiative lead by Darryl Wood of New Sharon. Wood is the director of a local business that brings in $7 million to the economy every year, according to a statement he provided to the board.

"In my opinion, if you are going to alter the view shed and environment of Franklin and Somerset counties on a monstrous scale, it should be done with great confidence of the short-term benefits and especially the long-range visioning for the region. This project falls short in both regards…," Wood said.

CMP officials say that the project will create 1,700 positions, mostly over the course of the construction project, will result in $18 million in tax revenue increases for Maine communities and will lower energy costs by roughly $40 to $45 million as compared to the cost of the regional supply without the project.

At a Jay selectboard meeting in November, CMP representative John Carroll said the project would represent a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. He highlighted a release of the federal climate assessment, which predicted significant climate change-related issues affecting the United States. Carroll said that the NECEC project would result in a real reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, going online just as a number of New England plants were being retired.

"The conversation that this is a green project is flawed. Hundreds of acres of clear cut land will need to be kept clear with harsh chemicals," Wood said.

Others agreed, noting the number of animal species that would be affected by the proposed 150-foot wide corridor. In Franklin County, a total of 21.4 acres of forested wetland would become scrub-shrub wetland, basically eliminating trees above 10 feet in height. Roughly 600 square feet of wetlands would be filled for poles.

"Wildlife needs a certain quantity of space without interruption in order to exist. The more you interrupt this continuous space, the more you interrupt the song birds, the deer, the moose…," Farmington Conservation Commission representative Sally Speich said.

Opposition to the project began snowballing last summer when former Sen. Tom Saviello, R-Wilton, brought additional information to local selectboards, including that two other similar projects were proposed in Vermont and New Hampshire by two different companies and each were offered $200 and $300 million in economic development funds. Towns of Franklin County originally supported the project, but most are reconsidering their support since the new information has been presented, and after seeing the considerable opposition from the townspeople. Saviello, along with a small group of other residents, have presented information to selectboards across the county as well as the Franklin County commissioners.

"I find it perplexing and irritating that shortly after it was found out that they had made concessions to Vermont and New Hampshire, suddenly you were all here saying we want that money too. Had all of a sudden that money arrived, we wouldn't be here having this conversation. I'm listening. CMP is coming and I have a few questions and I'll be real curious to see what they say," Selectman Michael Fogg said.

Wood reported that more than 100 local residents have signed a petition against the project, urging the Farmington selectboard to officially rescind their support.

"We choose to live in Maine; we put up with the cold weather, the rusted vehicles, the few jobs, because we don't want that crap over our heads. We will lose every single day that these things are built. They can never be taken back," resident Drake Daniels said.

"I was state senator when Kirby pushed forward, and I supported that. But look what's happened. It's just more and more and more," former Sen. Walter Gooley, R-Farmington, said. "It doesn't pass the smell test."

CMP will join the selectboard on Feb. 12 to field additional questions. Town Manager Richard Davis said they will attempt to find a bigger room to accommodate the expected crowd.