Logger’s Den to hold grand opening this Saturday

WILTON - The newly-opened Logger's Den on the Wilton Road will be offering live edge lumber, handmade furniture and fun for families, beginning with a grand opening event this Saturday.

Keith Howard, a Carthage resident, has a lifetime of construction experience, including building 90-odd camps and houses over the course of his career. Howard and his children decided to leverage that knowledge to create the Logger's Den, located at 403 Route 2 East, between the Big Apple and Family Dollar stores.

The business offers wooden products from firewood to custom cut wooden slabs to rustic-style furniture made by Howard. At the heart of the business is a 44-inch wide saw mill, one that Howard had to have specially made by Thomas Bandsaw Mills of Thorndike. With it, Howard can cut wide planks and slabs of native Maine woods, keeping a rough edge that matches the outer contours of the tree.

"Every piece of wood is different," Howard said. "Everybody sees it differently."

Howard intends for the Den to be more than a sawmill operation, offering visitors and their families a trip back through time. He's built the central store with an older style of construction, complete with an antique cook stove, an antique, paper-punching cash register that doesn't use ink and penny candy for kids. The door is Red Alder, cut in British Columbia and built by a shop in Montana that specializes in log cabin fixtures. Howard has an 1870s apple press and intends to allow families bring their apples to be pressed. Similarly, he's building a sap house to let people boil their own sap down to syrup.

"I wanted the whole thing to be family," Howard said. The Den would get kids outside, Howard said, and teach them about aspects of life they may not typically experience.

Howard's own family is involved with the business, including daughters Juli Howard and Megan DeSouza and son Billy Howard.

Logger's Den also sells firewood, in racks or tree-length loads.

On Saturday, June 8, the Logger's Den will hold a grand opening event beginning at 8 a.m. It will feature free hotdogs, hamburgers and Whoopie Pies, giving people in the community a chance to come see Howard's creations.