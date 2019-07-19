Long-awaited play museum opening Aug. 2

WILTON - After several years worth of anticipation, the Western Maine Play Museum will be officially opening its doors to excited children on July 31.

With the recent hiring of director Joni James, WMPM rests in good hands for the new chapter of its existence. The museum will begin with an exclusive, members-only opening on the evenings of July 31 and Aug. 1, followed by a public opening on Saturday, Aug. 2- the weekend of the Wilton Blueberry Festival.

"It's really cool talking to people in the community because everyone has such a positive attitude about it and are excited to get inside and see what we've been doing the past three years. It's been an exciting thing to be a part of, especially these last few weeks," James said.

James and the WMPM Board of Directors have been working on finalizing construction efforts at the museum, located on 561 Main Street, and fine tuning exhibits in preparation for the opening. The museum will function slightly differently for the public opening day, tickets will be sold at only $5 for kids (parents get in free) for 30 minute visits.

"It will just be one way for us to make sure everybody has a good experience in the museum and that everybody has a chance to come in," James said.

Kids will also have the opportunity to put a colorful hand print in the stairwell along with their name and age to commemorate the opening, and to create another fundraising opportunity for the museum.

Following the weekend of the Blueberry Festival, WMPM will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be regularly priced at $7 per person, infants one and under are free.

"There are a lot of things I'm excited about. Mostly the day-to-day stuff and getting settled in. I'm excited to see what the community is looking for and what things people really want to do," James said. "One of my favorite exhibits will actually be one of the smallest."

Although the museum will offer a slew of themed rooms, planned activities and STEAM-focused opportunities, James said she is most excited about the dark room. The blacked-out room will have a rotation of exhibits, but first up is a light table with hands on manipulatives for kids to explore the concept of light with.

"It's just darkness, but it's the perfect blank canvas for all types of different things," James said.

Those interested can subscribe to the museum’s Facebook page for regular updates on happenings: www.facebook.com/westernmaineplaymuseum or can get in touch with the museum at westernmaineplay@gmail.com. Memberships are still available for purchase.