The eagle eyed great blue heron silently watches for signs of dinner. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A great blue heron spots a possible main course. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Blowin in the breeze, bluets. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The complicated and delicate inner workings of a dandelion puff or pappus. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Teeny, tiny, barely visible flowers in the grass go unnoticed as we walk along. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A robin sits in her nest partly constructed with borrowed hay from the garden. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip watches the lens from his safe space in 'his' log. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Catching some afternoon Vitamin D, Little Chip take a break. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Osprey free fall. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
And we have lift off. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Make way for snapper heading towards the Kennebec. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Yellow Warbler tests the Taylor Pond waters. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Bath time for Yellow Warbler. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
It takes a vigorous dunking to get rid of parasites and dirt. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Bathtime's over, time to fly and dry. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
It's suddenly here, the long awaited verdant world. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
(Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
The rose-breasted grosbeaks have arrived and I couldn't resist taking a photo of this male with suet in his beak. (Laura Ganz)
Lots of backyard singing. (Dennis York)
Perfect sunset. (Dennis York)
Moose at Center Hill. (Dennis York)
Lilacs are popping. The low night temps should keep them around for awhile. (Jane Knox)
A mother Moose with last years calf. (Dennis York)
Showing off the new babies. (Karen Dalot)
Hummingbird hiding in a bush. (Karen Dalot)
We think he was grateful to be back in the grass. (Karen Dalot)
He was crossing the road when we stopped. (Karen Dalot)
Blue bunting bird eating at the feeder. (Karen Dalot)
An Indigo Blue Bunting bird showing off his colors. (Karen Dalot)
A hummingbird. (Karen Dalot)
(Karen Dalot)
A butterfly on a marigold. (Karen Dalot)
A bumble bee, they are really huge this year. (Karen Dalot)
Northern Oriole, Foothill Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Brown Thrasher, amazing and hilarious mimic - Foothill Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Foothill Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Bobolink among the dandelions, Foothill Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Canadian Flyover, Foothill Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Tree Swallow, Foothills Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Levitating Chestnut-sided Warbler, Foothills Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Chestnut-sided Warbler - not a shot that I would normally keep, but I found it very beautiful and colorful, Foothills Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Chestnut-sided Warbler, Foothills Land Conservancy, Wilton. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Great Crested Flycatcher, Whistle Stop Trail. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Black-throated Blue Warbler - Whistle Stop Trail. (Steve Muise, Farmington)