Long time cheerleading coach honored for 25 years

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue recreation cheering teams held their annual exhibition on Sunday, Feb. 3 at the Mt. Blue Campus in front of hundreds of friends, family and other spectators.

Starting out the event, Holly Harrington was honored for her 25 years of coaching. Harrington will be retiring after this year. Alumni from as far back as 1996 showed their appreciation for the popular leader, giving flowers and hugs in front of the audience.

"She has truly left a legacy here at Mt. Blue and has positively influenced hundreds of cheerleaders," Director of the program Barbara Walsh said. "Whoever takes her place will have some big shoes to fill."

"Size six and a half!" Harrington added.

The five teams, ranging from 2-year-olds to high schoolers, performed their exhibitions on the mat with the High School's Cheer Hawaii nominees selling baked goods and raffle items.

The teams are as follows: the Twinkling Stars (ages 2 to 4), Rising Stars (PreK-2nd grade), Shooting Stars (2nd-4th grade), Shining Stars (5th and 6th grade) and Super Stars (7th & 8th grade) and the high school team.