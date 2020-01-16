Longtime Blueberry Festival organizer announces retirement from position

WILTON - After thirty years of seeing blueberries in her sleep, volunteer organizer of the annual Blueberry Festival Shannon Smith will be stepping down from her position of Chairwoman.

"It's been a great journey watching the festival grow into what it is today," Smith said.

The Wilton native is accustomed to the long hours and endless need for volunteerism in her community. Smith not only works year-round to plan one of the area's largest festivals, she is also involved with the Emblem Club, the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Club, the Chamber of Commerce and she organizes nine blood drives every year, among many other things.

"I've had a great time, but thirty years is a long time. It's just come time," she said.

In her role as Chair, Smith has increased the footprint of the festival to include many events which include a large parade, fireman’s muster, entertainment, crafts and a variety of vendors. Every year ends with a firework show over Wilson Lake. For the last 27 years, Smith has requested a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales without success; she's hoping this will be her lucky year. Smith will complete this year's festival and will finish in October.

The festival's board of directors are considering several options: have a local volunteer assume the coordinator reins with the hopes of getting that person accustomed to the job this year, have a local service group take over coordination, or return the festival's original style of being presented by the Wilton Congregational Church.

Any interested parties should contact Shannon Smith at (207) 778-4726 or scsmith.wbbf@gmail.com no later than Feb. 1, 2020.