Longtime dairy farmer recognized for community impact

WILTON - The dedication of the town report took resident Charles "Dick" Hall by surprise Wednesday morning; the longtime East Dixfield dairy farmer was under the impression there was some paperwork he needed to sign.

"He didn't understand why he needed to change his clothes," District 114 State Representative, and Dick's son, Randy Hall said.

Dick's farm represents seven generations of dairy farmers, dating back to 1816. He comes from a long line of community-invested family members, and has not broken the trend with more than three decades of service with the East Dixfield Fire Department. Dick served as Chief from 1968 to 1997, in addition to serving on numerous boards and committees for the town.

"I wouldn't serve on these committees if I didn't feel that it came first," he said.

Dick has reportedly only missed one town meeting in his lifetime, after a particularly hot summer day of haying. A box of town reports dating back to the 1800s sits in his home, collected over the years by various family members and more recently by Dick himself.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the conversation of who to dedicate the report to starts early on in the office.

"We try to think of someone who has done a lot for the community, but who is maybe not recognized all the time," she said.

The town meeting will take place in the Academy Hill School cafeteria on June 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Voting will be held on June 11, at the town office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.