Longtime mail carrier collects more than bills

FARMINGTON - Taking place for 26 years now, the Stamp Out Hunger initiative on Saturday May 12 will encourage residents to donate non-perishable items to local food pantries simply by leaving them in their mailboxes.

Longtime Post Office employee, Rosie Richards, has led the way on the campaign- handing out flyers and spreading the word about the collection. Items will be picked up by local mail carriers before being brought to area pantries.

"The first year I organized it, it was really popular. I think we brought in almost 4,000 pounds of food," Richards said.

Although interest has slowed, Richards said it is most likely for good reasons- like the increase in collection campaigns throughout the region. Richards has worked as a walking mail carrier for the downtown area for the last 31 years. With plans to retire next year, and she hopes that this collection will be one of her biggest.

"If everybody left just one can in their mailbox we would have so much. It's just such a huge help, especially in the summertime when the food banks start to run out," she said. "I'd like to go out with the most pounds ever."

To participate, simply leave a non-perishable donation in or next to your mailbox on Saturday morning. Although not all Franklin County towns are participating, many are aware of the initiative. Donations can also be made by bringing in items to the Post Office on Main Street anytime this week.