Longtime tax collector looks forward to retirement

INDUSTRY - Martha Wing has been collecting taxes for the town of Industry for the last 33 years, but as of Aug. 1, she'll be free as a bird. From her job that is, not from taxes.

"They're a necessary evil," Wing said.

Over the years, Wing has seen her share of changes. From a new building, to a new system, the math-minded Franklin County native has seen a little bit of everything.

"The whole Town Office collapsed with the ice storm, so we spent a year in a construction trailer. Half of my stuff was in the former fire station and half was in the trailer," she said.

But the new building was worth it, and dealing with the disaster was perhaps one blessing in disguise that helped Wing prepare for the switchover from ledger books to a computerized system.

"It was challenging at times," she said.

"She's going to be greatly missed," Industry Selectman Lee Ireland said. "With her knowledge of land transactions and local property history, she's been a great asset for the town."

Wing never expected to become a tax collector. The Mt. Blue graduate grew up in New Sharon before moving closer to the busy hub of Farmington where she lives now. The job first presented itself as some extra income- as a mom of three kids, the extra was always welcome, Wing said. Now Wing has her hands full with kids, grand kids and even a great grand kid.

"I hope to spend more time with friends and family. But I'll really miss the people of Industry. Everyone here is terrific," she said.

This winter Wing plans to go to Texas, especially if the weather is as bad as it was last year.

"It's time," she said.

The board previously accepted Wing's departure, with regret, and will be looking for someone to fill the appointed position.