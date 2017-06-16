Franklin Countys First News

Longtime teacher honored with apple tree

Posted by • June 16, 2017 •

Wendy Oakley beside an apple tree planted in her honor at W.G. Mallett School. Second graders Carter Karkos and Craig Nile are shown helping to get the tree in place.

FARMINGTON - A longtime teacher was honored earlier this week at W.G. Mallett School, with her students helping plant an apple tree on the grounds.

The event was held June 13 at the elementary school, honoring Wendy Oakley. The teacher, who has more than 35 years experience in education, is retiring at the end of the school year from teaching pre-Kindergarten at Mallett School.

The apple tree was donated to the school by Central Maine Power with the assistance of a local parent, Jeremy Drake. The tree was planted beside the pre-K playground with the help of Oakley and some students.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives