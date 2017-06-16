Longtime teacher honored with apple tree

FARMINGTON - A longtime teacher was honored earlier this week at W.G. Mallett School, with her students helping plant an apple tree on the grounds.

The event was held June 13 at the elementary school, honoring Wendy Oakley. The teacher, who has more than 35 years experience in education, is retiring at the end of the school year from teaching pre-Kindergarten at Mallett School.

The apple tree was donated to the school by Central Maine Power with the assistance of a local parent, Jeremy Drake. The tree was planted beside the pre-K playground with the help of Oakley and some students.