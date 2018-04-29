Looking out for spring

Spring cries out as a Red-Winged Blackbird sings to his mate, Wilton Area. (Jim Knox)
Out of the bog comes a little Pied-billed Grebe, in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Mallard Duck suddenly takes to the air over Wilson Lake (Jim Knox)
A Fox Kit takes a nap after a long day of play in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
On the other hand, one kit thinks it's time to take a closer look ... at me! (Jim Knox)
The first spring robin arrived in last week’s rain hoping for some fresh worms. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Three meteors from last week’s Lyrid meteor shower taken at 2 a. m. with an 18 second exposure. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Spring (finally!) flowers: Forsythia. (Jane Knox)
Dogwood blossom (Jane Knox)
Daffodil (Jane Knox)
Rising waters (Jane Knox)
It's good to see Mercer Bog full of life once again, including these geese. (Darlene Power)
A goose (Darlene Power)
A chipmunk in Mercer Bog. (Darlene Power)
Geese in flight. (Darlene Power)
A heron. (Darlene Power)
Coltsfoot. (Darlene Power)