Loon rescued on Wilson Lake

WILTON - If it hadn’t been for the sharp eyesight of Justy Nazar out on one of her early-morning walks in Wilton on May 16, Wilton and Wilson Lake might have lost one of its iconic loons, for Justy saw a loon, essentially trapped, at the foot of the dam on Wilson Lake.

The water was very high on the lake, a result of recent heavy rains, and the flow of water over the dam was especially strong. It is thought the loon got too close to the dam, perhaps chasing a fish, when it was swept over into the churning water of Wilson Stream below. And there it was trapped, among the rocks and whitewater. It couldn’t fly out, for loons, running on top of the water, need about the length of a football field of quiet water to take off because of their heavy bodies.

Justy immediately called her friend Nancy Prince, loon aficionado and author of Libby’s Loons, to alert her to the plight of the bird. Nancy called the Warden Service and president of Friends of Wilson Lake, Rob Lively. They met at the dam and sure enough, there was the loon. There it swam, struggling to keep afloat and paddling into the flow of water. It periodically rose out of the water, flapping its wings, a sign that it was trying to dry its water-logged wings. It did attempt to fly twice, but could only go a few feet. Without help, it eventually might have been injured on the rocks below.

Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe and Wilton Police Officer Tyler Fournier joined the rescue team. Any type of rescue seemed especially daunting, for there were very steep banks on either side of the stream. And the rocks in the stream were wet and slippery. But positioning themselves on a rock downstream, and on a very narrow ledge near the dam, they tried multiple times to catch the loon when it grew close, but it continued to dodge their net. Finally, after patiently trying for over an hour, the loon swam close enough for Warden MacCabe to net the bird. Lifting the heavy bird out of the water he swung the net over to Officer Fournier to help him lift the bird up the steep bank. They quickly took the netted bird to the Wilson Lake boat launch where they released it into its home and watched it swim away.

Loons hold a very special place among Wilton residents. To lose even one would be considered a great loss. The friends of loons on Wilson Lake want to extend special thanks to these rescuers for their very successful efforts.