Lucy Bobson: Reader extraordinaire

FARMINGTON - When Lucy Bobson sets a goal, she aims to accomplish it. So it was no surprise when the fifth grader announced she had completed the 35-title Maine Student Book Award list.

"As soon as I could check out a book I would. I just really like reading," Bobson said. "It's kind of a habit I have."

The list included a variety of genres, including a graphic novel and several "scary types" according to Bobson. The Cascade Brook School Student was encouraged by her librarian Amy Graham, who promotes the challenge each year.

"I like trying to figure out what's going to happen next," Bobson said. "There were always unexpected things happening in the stories. There would be hints about what was going to happen next, but the character wouldn't know it."

Bobson had a little more than four months to complete the list, and just because she is done doesn't mean she has stopped reading. She's currently in the middle of "Front Desk," a book about a young girl who works at the front desk of the hotel her parents manage.

To read more about the Maine State Book Award list click here.