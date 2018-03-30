Lucy Knowles Road collision leads to minor injuries

FARMINGTON - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday left both drivers with minor injuries after a reported failure to stop at a stop sign according to Farmington Police Deputy Chief Shane Cote.

Officer Ryan Rosie responded to the call at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, joined by the Farmington Fire Department and a North Star Ambulance. According to Cote, driver Clyde Nile of Farmington failed to stop at the Whittier Road stop sign and collided with driver Pamela Swett of Wilton who was heading east on the Lucy Knowles Road.

Both drivers were brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation, though Cote said he doesn't expect the injuries to be much more than a possible broken wrist.