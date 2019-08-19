Lula Wiles holding concert to support UMF Rugby team

FARMINGTON - A benefit concert for the University of Maine at Farmington women's rugby team will bring home two local musicians next week for an evening of folk music and pie at the North Church.

Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin, two members of Lula Wiles, will return home on Aug. 25 to play in front of their friends and family, an opportunity that doesn't come up often, Buckland said.

"It's always really special to come back. The energy is always great," she said.

Eleanor's sister, Erin Buckland, is the captain of the rugby team this year and arranged the concert as a fundraiser. The money will cover costs associated with being a student run club at UMF. As a club sport, the team is responsible for fundraising 10 percent of their yearly budget.

Eleanor and Obomsawin are joined by Isa Burke of South Berwick to make Lula Wiles. The trio recently came out with their sophomore album, have toured internationally and were recognized by NPR Music and the Boston Music Awards.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2019 at North Church. A pie social will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 (Students $10 & $5) at the door, or call (207) 778-2006 for reservations.