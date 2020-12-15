Madison man allegedly shoots house, gets arrested

NEW SHARON - A Madison man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm outside a Lane Road residence last week.

Nicholas Bradley, 19 of Madison, has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief in relation to the shooting incident. Dec. 11. A Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the incident, which is alleged to have occurred in the early-morning hours of Friday, Dec. 11.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court by Deputy Brian McCormick, the deputy received a report of a shooting on the Mercer Road in New Sharon at approximately 1:06 a.m. on Friday. McCormick responded and met with Bradley, who was walking along Mercer Road toward Mercer and, after searching the Madison man, was reportedly informed by Bradley that "he threw the gun off the road near the Mercer and New Sharon town line because he didn't want anyone to get hurt."

Per the affidavit, Bradley told McCormick that he had been at a party when he had suffered a "panic attack from everyone fighting."

"Nicholas [Bradley] told me that he fired warning shots toward the house with his firearm in order to calm everyone down," McCormick wrote in the affidavit. Bradley told the deputy that at least one round had struck a window.

McCormick checked the wooded area where Bradley had reportedly tossed the firearm but was unable to locate it. Sgt. Nathan Bean and K9 Bain later located the gun in that area, Sheriff Scott Nichols said via phone Tuesday, describing it as a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Bradley directed McCormick back to the residence, which was located on the Lane Road. McCormick described both witnesses he spoke to there as "uncooperative" in his affidavit, writing that they only commented on the bullet hole in the television set. Bradley reported observing two bullet holes in the front window; one of these was in front of the TV, which itself had been damaged by a bullet.

Bradley was transported to the Franklin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony reckless conduct. McCormick also issued a misdemeanor summons to Brandon Breingan, 23 of Norridgewock, for providing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

Bail was later set for Bradley at $250 cash, including no contact provisions relating to others involved in the case and drug and alcohol provisions.