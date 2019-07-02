Madison man charged with unlawful sexual contact

FARMINGTON - A Madison man was arrested on a charge of felony unlawful sexual contact last week, following a University of Maine at Farmington campus police investigation.

Ashton Heald, 19 of Madison, has been charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony. He was arrested on June 28, after he turned himself in to the Franklin County Detention Center.

According to an email from UMF Campus Police Chief Brock Caton, the incident was first reported to police in April by the complainant. Heald and the complainant were both UMF students at the time of the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred on campus. As a result, Sgt. Wayne Drake began an investigation.

Drake and the UMF campus police worked with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services to obtain a protection order and prohibit Heald from the university.

After Drake completed his investigation, Caton said, the case was reviewed by the Franklin County District Attorney's Office. Following that, Drake coordinated with Heald's attorney and the Somerset County Sheriff's Office to have Heald turn himself in on the felony charge. That arrest occurred without incident on June 28 at FCDC; Heald was later released on $250 cash bail.

Caton noted that Heald had been issued a criminal trespass warning that prohibits him from returning to UMF.