Madrid man arrested on felony sex charge

MADRID - A local man and convicted sex offender was arrested Thursday after a Department of Health and Human Services referral led to a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation.

John Wilbur, 61 of Madrid, was arrested on May 11 and charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony. According to FCSO Lt. David St. Laurent, Wilbur has prior convictions for gross sexual misconduct and unlawful sexual contact. He is a lifetime registrant per the Sex Offenders Registration and Notification Act.

St. Laurent said that FCSO began investigating after the District Attorney's Office received a referral from DHHS in early May. The alleged victim was under the age of 14 when the crime allegedly occurred, with the unwanted sexual touching reportedly occurring within the past six years.

After interviewing the alleged victim at the Children's Advocacy Center in Portland, St. Laurent conducted interviews with other witnesses. Wilbur was interviewed on May 11, with St. Laurent placing the Madrid man under arrest at the conclusion of the interview.

Wilbur's first scheduled court appearance is June 27.