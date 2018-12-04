Main Street collision sends two to hospital

FARMINGTON - A crash sent a driver and her passenger to the hospital Tuesday, after two vehicles collided on Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to Detective Darin Gilbert of the Farmington Police Department, the crash occurred near the Rite Aid on Main Street. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Michele Davis, 41 of Dixfield, was traveling east on the road when she slowed to turn left into Rite Aid. A truck in the travel lane stopped to let the Impala turn left. While turning, Gilbert said, the Impala struck a westbound 2007 Toyota Camry in the second lane that had not been observed by Davis.

The Camry was operated by Ronald Dube, 59 of Avon. He was checked out by NorthStar EMS at the scene but not transported.

Davis and her passenger, Daren McLean, 50 of Canton, both complained of neck pain and were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar. A hospital spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that both individuals were treated and released.

Both vehicles were believed to be total losses and towed from the scene, Gilbert said. Farmington Fire Rescue responded to assist with traffic control.

No charges are pending as a result of the crash, Gilbert said.