Maine-based mystery released this month by Farmington author

FARMINGTON - The first in a so far five-book series will be released this month by local author Louy Castonguay, a double graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Castonguay first studied nutrition and chemistry while at UMF in the late eighties, but always harbored an interest creative writing. It wasn't until several years later that Castonguay decided to go back to school to pursue her hobby academically.

"Many people can write. Our brains are all built differently and we all have different sets of skills. There are people who are excellent editors that couldn’t write a cohesive story," Castonguay said.

With a science background, Castonguay said it made sense to involve chemicals in the plot of her novel, My Neighbor's Keeper. The Maine-based story tells the tale of a widowed, retired paramedic who discovers the death of her neighbor- a mother of three. The widow then embarks on a colorful adventure to solve the crime on her own.

"My work comes organically. I start with a character and situation and move on from there. How you read the book is how I wrote it, from point a to b to c," Castonguay said.

The book is available on Kindle and Amazon, both in paperback and electronically. Click here to purchase a copy. Castonguay has three other books awaiting publication, aside from the mystery series. She said she hopes to continue publishing each one as she becomes more familiar with the process.

"To the people who want to write, writers groups are immensely valuable. A group really spurs you in you writing," she said.

To get in touch with Castonguay email her at louyc@myfairpoint.net or find her on Facebook.