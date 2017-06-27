Maine CDC investigating measles case in Franklin County

AUGUSTA - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a case of measles in Franklin County today, after confirming the diagnosis at the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory. The case is travel-associated and is the only one reported in the state so far.

According to a statement released by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the case is the first since 1997.

“The Maine CDC is working with clinicians to identify potentially exposed individuals and make appropriate recommendations to prevent transmission,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Siiri Bennett.

Measles, a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, can itself be fatal and can also cause health complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. The diseases is transmitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes; infected people are contagious from four days before their rash starts through four days afterwards. The virus can survive approximately two hours outside of a host. The incubation period is typically 10 to 14 days, but occasionally as long as 21 days.

According to the CDC people may have been exposed to measles if they were at the following locations during these specific time periods:

Thursday June 15 4-9 p.m. Grantlee’s Tavern and Grill (Farmington)

Thursday, June 15 7-11 p.m. Farmington Farmers Market (Farmington)

Saturday, June 17 8 a.m. -2 p.m. The Kingfield Woodsman (Kingfield)

Sunday, June 18 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Restaurant la Chocolaterie (Lac-Megantic, Quebec)

Sunday, June 18 noon – 4 p.m. Franklin Memorial Hospital Emergency Department (Farmington)

Sunday, June 18 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Franklin Memorial Hospital Laboratory (Farmington)

The CDC asks that those who were potentially exposed (as defined by the table above) should review their vaccine history and monitor for symptoms. Individuals with symptoms should contact their providers for instructions before arriving at the providers’ offices or hospitals. If symptoms are consistent with the disease, testing may be performed to determine whether the individual is infected. Individuals without symptoms should not be tested.

According to the CDC, the best protection against measles is vaccination. MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine provides long-lasting protection against all strains of measles.

All children should receive two doses of MMR. The first dose should be given at 12 through 15 months of age and the second at 4 through 6 years of age. Children who are 6 through 11 months of age who will be traveling internationally should receive 1 dose of MMR vaccine. Every effort should be made to identify and vaccinate children who are not up-to date.

All adults should have acceptable proof of immunity to measles which is defined as written documentation of adequate vaccination, laboratory evidence of immunity, birth before 1957, or laboratory confirmation of disease. For adults with no evidence of immunity to measles, 1 dose of MMR vaccine is recommended, unless the adult is in a high risk group (e.g., international travelers, health care workers, and college students), in which case 2 doses of MMR vaccine are recommended. Women are advised to not receive any live virus vaccine during pregnancy, including MMR.

Measles is a notifiable disease in Maine. All suspected cases of measles should be reported immediately by phone to 1-800-821-5821.

For more information visit Maine CDC’s measles webpage: http://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/vaccine/measles.shtml)