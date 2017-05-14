Maine Farmers Steer and Ox Club lend a helping hand

FARMINGTON - Rustic Roots Farm hosted their second annual old-fashion plow event yesterday on their farm on the Farmington Falls Road, in preparation for the growing season ahead.

The Farmers Steer and Ox Club, with members from across the state, arrived to plow the field, using their team of oxen and antique disc harrows. Together the teams tilled roughly an acre of land in anticipation of planting 250 pounds of seed potatoes, with a small crowd of onlookers enjoying the show.

Event organizer, and Vice President of the FSOC, Robert Sillanpaa, has been working with steer since he was a kid. He began working his own pair at age 12, and soon after began entering his team into competitions at fairs across the state.

Both Sillanpaa, and club treasurer, Ceylon Putnam, agree- it's all in the training. The teams, and their drivers, practice every day by pulling skidder tires across fields at home.

"It's good exercise for me too," Putnam said.

The club is always looking for new members to join, with or without a team of oxen.

"You can come even if you just like to watch," Putnam said.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Sillanpaa at 491-4045 or Putnam at 462-7731.