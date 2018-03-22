Maine filmmaker comes to UMF to discuss heritage, courage

FARMINGTON - Two classes at the University of Maine at Farmington will be watching and discussing a film made by Maine filmmaker Tonya Shevenell that examines ancestry and bravery through one man's story.

On March 26 at 7 p.m. students and the public alike are invited to Lincoln Auditorium in the Roberts Learning Center for a screening of The Home Road documentary. The Home Road tells the 1845 story of Israel Shevenell, a 19-year-old who made the journey from his home in Canada to Biddeford, on foot. Israel was Tonya's great-great-great grandfather, and the focus of her father's desire to retrace the journey.

"My dad was just a little boy when he first heard the story, and it stuck with him all these years. Even way back then he knew he wanted to do it," Tonya said.

The Shevenells, both Tonya and her father, Ray, set out to reimagine the 200-mile adventure of their ancestor- Ray on the road and Tonya behind the camera.

"This was my first foray into film making. It was an accessible subject and a story that was very near and dear to me. If it had been a different topic I don't know if I could have done it," she said.

Tonya infuses the 75-minute film with interviews, archive photos and a soundtrack composed by Maine musician Sumner McKane.

"I hope the students will feel inspired to look at their own stories and heritage, and at their family history for courage and confidence," Tonya said.

For more information go to www.thehomeroad.com