Maine Guide certification available at Franklin County Adult Ed

FARMINGTON - A new class offered by Franklin County Adult Education will give avid outdoorsmen the chance to turn a hobby into a career with the Maine Guide certification study course.

The four day class will cover all the basic skills for guides, including compass work, wilderness first aid and an understanding of hunting and fishing laws while also diving deeper into what it takes to make a living from the certification and start a guiding business.

Taught by Skowhegan’s professional guide service, Fins and Furs Adventures, students will leave the class feeling confidently prepared for the state test.

The course will run from March 1 to 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $425 with a 50 percent deposit due by Feb. 1. Students must be 18 years of age to qualify for the state test.

For more details on the course, or to register, contact Franklin County Adult Education at 778-3460.