Maine High Peaks participate in national Americans for the Arts study

The nonprofit arts and cultural industry generates $1,755,237 in annual economic activity in the Maine High Peaks region of North Franklin County according to the results from a survey conducted by Americans for the Arts. The survey took place throughout the towns of Kingfield, Phillips, Rangeley, Eustis, and Carrabassett Valley.

“This research provides data indicating that the arts and cultural industry has significant impact in our rural community. Here in the Maine High Peaks region, the cultural sector provides employment opportunities, supports businesses, attracts tourism, and lengthens the time visitors choose to stay here” High Peaks Creative Council Executive Director Saskia Reinholt said.

The HPCC is a nonprofit networking organization with a mission to connect regional arts and cultural organizations around creative placemaking projects that benefit quality of life and supports resiliency in the local economy.

The local arts and cultural industry provides 46 full-time equivalent jobs and generates $151,000 in local and state government revenues, according to the Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 national economic impact study.

“We are confident that these economic impact numbers are conservative because only eleven of twenty-three eligible cultural organizations participated in the study” said Reinholt.

The nationwide study was organized by Americans for the Arts, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education. Results show that nonprofit arts and culture organizations in the Maine High Peaks region spent $733,718 during fiscal year 2015. This spending includes obtaining and up keeping assets in the community, compensating staff, purchasing goods and materials, and contracting services. Those dollars spent, produced $424,000 in household income for local residents and $56,000 in local and state government revenues.

Besides the organizational expenditures, Maine High Peaks region nonprofit arts and cultural industry managed to leverage $1,021,519 in audience event-related spending. Cultural event participants from local communities frequently dine in eateries, buy gifts and souvenirs, and pay for a babysitter, spending on average $32.67 beyond ticket price. The study indicates that 47.1 percent of attendees reside outside the Maine High Peaks region. Audiences from out of town often stay overnight, purchase meals, refreshments, and souvenirs, spending on average $46.39 per day. This data provides evidence that the arts and cultural industry benefits local businesses.

"Maine’s arts and cultural sector is our best weapon for building a 21st century economy — one that retains young people and attracts creatives, innovators, and investment to our state. The arts have played an active role in transforming many of our formerly manufacturing-based rural towns into thriving cultural destinations; and at the same time Maine’s natural beauty has attracted visual artists and painters for generations. Additional investment in Maine arts and culture is a win-win for all Maine citizens” Executive Director of Maine Arts Commission Julie A. Richard said.

On a larger scale, the United States of America’s nonprofit arts and cultural industry produces $166.3 billion in economic activity annually, culminating in $14.6 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues. The arts and cultural industry produces $96.1 billion in household income and upholds 4.6 million full-time equivalent jobs.

“This study demonstrates that the arts are an economic and employment powerhouse both locally and across the nation,” President and CEO of Americans for the Arts, Robert L. Lynch, said. “A vibrant arts and culture industry helps local businesses thrive and helps local communities become stronger and healthier places to live. Leaders who care about community and economic vitality can feel good about choosing to invest in the arts. Nationally as well as locally, the arts mean business.”

Maine High Peaks participation in this national study was funded in part by the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. The Maine Arts Commission facilitated Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study on a statewide basis for the first time in the study’s twenty-year history. Other community and regional partners included Bangor, Belfast, Portland, and Waterville. The Arts Commission also conducted the surveys with independent arts agencies throughout the state outside of these regions, giving us the first statewide window into the economic impact of the arts and cultural sectors. The Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study was conducted by Americans for the Arts and supported by The Ruth Lilly Fund of Americans for the Arts. Americans for the Arts’ local regional, and statewide project partners provided financial support and time to the study. Financial information from organizations was collected in partnership with DataArts™, using a new online survey interface. For a complete list of the communities who participated in the Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study, visit www.AmericansForTheArts.org/AEP5Partners.