Maine Huts & Trails looks to community for support

KINGFIELD - After releasing a statement to the press earlier this week, Executive Director of Maine Huts & Trails Wolfe Tone said the organization is looking for support at both local and statewide levels to help meet the declared financial shortfall of half a million dollars.

"The strategy is to be honest about our vulnerability and to invite people to be part of the solution," Tone said.

As headlines started appearing saying that MHT would be closing its doors, Tone said local community members started questioning why they weren't asked for input. Connecting with the towns that the four huts are situated in and that the 80-mile trail system runs through has not been a strength of the non-profit, Tone admitted. But as the new ED, hired just a year ago, Tone plans to include more local networking in a series of changes he foresees for MHT.

"This is about standing for something bigger, and bringing our community along for the journey," he said.

Tone said MHT spends roughly $400,000 at local businesses for food, services and supplies. It creates 50 full and part-time jobs and reports an estimated $50 million economic impact. The off-grid cabins more than 76,000 guests, who pay anywhere from $86 to $135 to enjoy isolation in rustic comfort. But the numbers haven't been adding up for quite some time according to Tone, and now MHT needs $500,000 in order to keep operations at the bar they have set. The money would cover repair work for the 80 miles of trails, including the grooming of 50 miles of winter trails, and would pay staff wages.

"We create these amazing experiences for people, but we've been leading with hospitality. We need to reform our approach," Tone said.

Tone said it is vital that the lodges open this winter, in one way or another. In part to keep fundraising efforts alive and well, but also to help keep the mission going, which Tone said is about much more than hospitality. MHT works with schools across the state to get kids into the outdoors- subtly teaching them to appreciate and care for their natural surroundings. Creating that experience of being in the middle of nowhere with a sky full of stars is what MHT stands for, he said.

"Northern Maine is the darkest spot east of the Mississippi, and we put people right in the middle of it," he said. "The core experience we offer is still in tact. We can still get the rest back."

When MHT was founded 11 years ago, the idea was that the hospitality side of the business model would support operations. But that hasn't been happening for a while now. Tone said one thing the organization is looking at is how to work differently with local partners such as mountain biking groups, municipalities and Sugarloaf. Snowmobile clubs, for example, are comprised of almost all volunteers who groom and care for trail systems. Tone said he would be interested in seeing groups like this working together to care for the trail systems that bring so much tourism into the area.

"We're still a young organization. We're prepared for change but need to be in a different place financially. We're right at the edge of some fundamental changes," Tone said.