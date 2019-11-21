Maine Huts & Trails opening doors for winter season

KINGFIELD - Maine Huts & Trails is officially keeping their doors open this winter season, with some caveats, Executive Director Wolfe Tone said.

The nonprofit announced this fall that it was in a state of financial crisis- declaring a shortfall of half a million dollars. The four huts, connected by 80 miles of trail systems, was founded 11 years ago with a hospitality-minded business model; but that model hasn't been working for some time now, Tone said. Now the organization is looking at new ways to run operations for the roughly 76,000 guests who visit each year. Working with local partners such as mountain biking groups, municipalities and ski mountains is one aspect the company is working on according to Tone.

"I'm really excited about the community engagement. The creative thinking and shoulders to the wheel have been really inspiring," he said.

Over the past six weeks, more than 730 individuals have made contributions to MHT, according to the press release. Numerous volunteers have stepped up to the plate, Tone said, looking toward a new future for MHT.

The most immediate future will see open doors, volunteer-staffed huts and a do-it-yourself version of the rustic adventure. Tone said as of now the organization has a lengthy list of callbacks for reservations.

"Without any marketing or a website, people still want to come," he said.

Guests will be expected to bring in their own food and do their own cooking and cleaning in the commercial kitchens. Volunteers will be available to meet guests and help get them settled, and they will remain throughout the stay to answer any questions, but everything else will be done independently.

To get on the wait list for a reservation call (207) 265-2400. To volunteer in the Kingfield office, in a hut, or on the trail, email Sue Davis at sdavis@mainehuts.org.