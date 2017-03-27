Maine Maple Sunday celebrates 34th annual year

FARMINGTON - Despite sunny skies, Maple Sunday had a chilly day for sap house visitors throughout Franklin County. The 34th annual event brought local residents out for sugar bush tours, sap boiling demonstrations and sweet samples provided by syrup producers.

"I enjoy all of it. I love the people and seeing my friends," Owner of Maple Hill Farm, Donna Tracy said.

Donna has run Maple Hill Farm on Titcomb Hill Road since 1981, along with the rest of the Tracys.

"It's a whole family thing. We all help out," Donna's daughter, Sherie Karkos said.

The farm dates back to the 1800s when it was owned by Charles and Nellie Titcomb Williams, who employed Albion Tracy as a farm hand. When Nellie passed in 1970, Albion inherited the farm.

"We've been farming here ever since," Albion's son, Bruce Tracy says.

The historical sugar shack was packed with happy families, as Bruce, Sherie and Donna did what they do best: make syrup. With 50 acres of over 2,200 taps, the process requires all hands on deck. Some maintain the boiling and check lines, while others bake goods for the event, including donuts, granola, beans and bread.

The Tracys and Maple Hill Farm also produce the state's only 100 percent maple syrup saltwater taffy, using a secret family recipe. Unlike the taffy sold in coastal gift shops, Maple Hill's doesn't include any artificial maple flavoring- a characteristic that sets them apart.

"We all used to help out with it. It was a family event," Karkos said.

For more information on Maple Hill Farm you can call 778-4506 or check out their Facebook page.