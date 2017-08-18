Maine Outdoor Film Festival kicks off Rangeley’s 6th Trail Town Festival

RANGELEY - Start your Labor Day festivities with the 3rd annual Maine Outdoor Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. in Rangeley at the Lakeside Theatre. This year’s films will take you to Belgium and Mexico, and then bring you back home to Maine. Admission is $6 for adults, and $3 for Appalachian Trail hikers and children under 12. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

In Belgium’s six-minute “A Passion of Gold and Fire” from director Sebastien Pins, a beekeeper shares his worries about the future of his apiary school—and the environment. “Corazon” tells the story of a friendship between two anglers and the generosity of the fly-fishing community that rallies around a guide in need. When legendary angler “Sandflea” of the tiny Mexican island of Holbox needs a new heart, North American Mike Dawes helps this father, grandfather, unofficial mayor, and provider of fish for neighbors and friends. Directed by R.A. Beattie, this 20-minute film shows people of many cultures building bridges, not walls.

In “Georgia to Maine,” Lane and Graham—thru-hikers on the Appalachian Trail—along with three friends, hike the length of the Trail, from Georgia to Maine. In 13 minutes, directors Reid Lauff and Parker McBain, show what it’s like to journey the length of the United States’ East Coast.

Finally, the Film Festival presents the 45-minute film about how western Mainers did the impossible. In “The Town That Moved A Mountain,” director Rick Groleau shows what happened when a group of ski enthusiasts in the 1950s realized that the popular ski area that they had built on Spruce Mountain in Jay was just too difficult to access. Their unlikely decision: move the mountain. Their hard work led to a local ski revolution that benefited the entire community.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, join with other outdoor enthusiasts at the 6th Trail Town Festival from 10:00am to 4:00pm, on Pond Street in Rangeley. Celebrate the outdoors with games and activities for all, including Gifford’s Ice Cream Eating Contest at 3:00pm, a marshmallow roast, arts and crafts, exhibits, and a raffle. Music will be provided by Rangeley’s own Mike Blythe and the Schrader Family. BMC food truck and the Outing Club’s popcorn machine will offer tasty treats on site, and local restaurants will be open as well.

For more information, see http://rangeleytrailtown.com and http://maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2017-rangeley