Maine represented at LEGO League World Festival by local team

The Clan of Mor’du Represents Maine at the LEGO League World Festival

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Clan of Mor’du, comprised of Spruce Mountain Middle School students, participated in the 2017 FIRST LEGO League World Festival in St. Louis Missouri last week. The team had a fantastic experience, according to mentor Rob Taylor, meeting other teams from around the world.

The team included team members Jenna Badeau, Evany Black, Hannah Coates, Drew Delaney, Quin Fournier, Jack Gilbert, Maddie Labonte, Chandler Pike, Isaac Pinard and Owen Wilkins, as well as student mentor Acacia Fournier and adult mentors Rob Taylor, Joel Pike, Sarah Delaney and Duane Fournier. An international competition with more than 30,000 teams worldwide, the LEGO League competition involves building and programming robots to perform missions on 4-by-8-foot table. Teams must also complete a research project that includes and innovative solution to a problem involving this year’s theme, Animal Allies.

The World Festival included 103 teams, including more than 40 international teams and 60 teams from across the United States. Only one third of 1 percent of the teams in the world were invited to the event.

The level of competition was truly world class, featuring amazing robots and research projects. For example, the team from Denmark developed an all-natural sunscreen that blocked UV radiation without chemical additives that are proven to kill fragile coral reefs. A team from Germany was recognized for the innovative use of retractable blinders on robot light sensors that decreased interference from ambient lighting. Top honors went to the Champion’s Award Winning Team CTRL-Z from Bayview Glen, Ontario, who had the highest overall total scores in Robot Performance, Robot Design, Research Project and Core Values.

The Clan of Mor’du’s robot scored 191 points, 8 points more than it did at the Maine State Championships, placing it 47th out of 103 robots.

“The team really took a philosophy of go hard or go home,” said Taylor. “The kids made an all out effort in all areas of the competition, making huge improvements to the project and robot. Everything on the robot did not work every time, but you have to give them credit for everything they learned in the process."

Clan of Mor'du's robot is one of the most advanced that Taylor said he had seen in Maine in 12 years of attending competitions.

While the Clan of Mor’du was not recognized with an award, they received high marks and commendations from the judges. They received 11 out of 12 possible points in programming and were commended for their use of "my blocks," a system that allows the programmer to write a subroutine and insert it as a block when needed in a program. They also received exemplary scores for their research, especially for meeting with a number of highly relevant professionals, including Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, Wildlife Director Judy Camuso, Representative Tina Riley, and Jay High School alumnus and wildlife biologist Joe Roy.

Remarks from the judges included "The amount of sharing with people who may benefit from your project was remarkable. Well done!"

The team received exemplary marks for project sharing, as they conducted a public awareness campaign on issues surrounding feeding wildlife and the dangers for removing “abandoned” animals from the wild. As part of this campaign, the team created a public service announcement that may be seen here.

The team received its highest marks in the area of Core Values, where they demonstrated teamwork, inspiration and gracious professionalism by completing a challenge involving the construction of a tower with straws and paper clips, doing a two minute presentation aided by a Core Values poster and answering questions posed by the judges. In this area, the team scored a highly respectable 35/36 points, losing only a single point for time management as they performed the tower building exercise. The judges remarked that they were impressed with team members' abilities to provide anecdotal evidence of how they were able to apply what they learned in LEGO League in their daily lives. The judges also appreciated the team’s ability to keep all 10 members involved through team huddles and meetings and by the team’s effort to help other teams in Maine, such as a struggling rookie team at the Western Maine LEGO League Qualifier and the Trail Hounds from Oxford Hill Home School, who are headed to the North American LEGO Championships.

The team was also able to learn about the culture of the city of St. Louis. For a number of team members, it was their first time to the mid-west and for some it was their first trip outside of New England. The team rode to the top of the St. Louis Arch and learned about the city’s role in Lewis and Clark’s expedition and its reputation as “the gateway to the west.” They attended FIRST Robotics Night at the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game and team member Jack Gilbert was lucky enough to be chosen from among the more than 15,000 students attending the FIRST World Championships to throw out the first pitch in front of over 42,000 fans attending the game.

The Clan of Mor’du would like to thank the fifty plus local businesses, groups, and individuals that provided sponsorship donations so the team could attend the World Festival. Also, the team would like to thank everyone who participated in the 12 fundraising events the team conducted. The FIRST LEGO League World Festival was the culmination of eight months of effort by the Clan of Mor’du and the team is proud to represent our supportive community, Taylor said.