Maine residents can use parks, historic sites for free until Sept. 3

AUGUSTA - Maine residents will be able to enjoy a number of state parks and historic sites free of charge during day visits over the next few weeks, after the governor signed a financial order to celebrate record-breaking attendance levels beginning in 2010.

"Maine State Parks and Historic Sites have experienced record-breaking attendance in recent years," said Governor Paul LePage. "Our park staff have worked very hard to enhance the visitor experience with new offerings, year-round events and educational programs for all ages. Public support has never been higher. This is our way of saying thank you to the Maine people. Please take this opportunity to visit a Maine State Park or Historic Site and make some memories with family and friends."

The order allows for free day visits to a number of Maine State Parks and Historic Sites from Saturday, Aug. 11 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3. "Day Use" is from 9 a.m. to closing, which is sunset at most locations, but should be checked at park entry. The order doesn't extend to camping fees, which will continue to be collected at all applicable sites.

The fee holiday applies to the following sites: Androscoggin Riverlands, Aroostook, Birch Point, Bradbury Mountain, Camden Hills, Cobscook Bay, Colburn House, Colonial Pemaquid, Crescent Beach, Damariscotta Lake, Eagle Island, Ferry Beach, Fort Edgecomb, Fort Kent, Fort McClary, Fort Point, Fort Popham, Fort Pownall, Fort O'Brien, Grafton Notch, Holbrook Island, Lamoine, Lake St George, Lily Bay, Moose Point, Mt Blue, Owls Head Light, Peaks-Kenny, Popham Beach, Quoddy Head, Range Pond, Rangeley Lake, Reid, Roque Bluffs, Two Lights, Sebago Lake, Shackford Head, Swan Lake, Vaughan Woods, Warren Island and Wolfe's Neck Woods.

Free admission does not apply to camping fees or Day Use at these locations: Acadia National Park, the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, Peacock Beach, the Maine Wildlife Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Swan Island, Fort Knox Historic Site, the Penobscot River Corridor or the Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect and Songo Lock.

For more information about Maine State Parks and Historic Sites, visit: http://www.parksandlands.com.