Maine the Way: Slowing down the pace

PORTLAND - For those seeking a more in-depth experience of reading the Sunday paper, or who simply want to explore Maine without leaving their breakfast nook, a new quarterly magazine is now in print that provides that opportunity.

Maine the Way brings readers stories from around the state that aim to slow down the intake process.

"We didn’t want to compete with the fast pace, news cycle driven media machine our culture has become. Instead of showing up, jotting down some notes, and leaving, we choose to immerse ourselves to the best of our ability with our subjects. That means multiple visits, overnights, and time to observe their process," Editor Cam Held said.

Held studied for more than a year under the capable hands of photographers John and Cynthia Orcutt- living in Kingfield to do so.

He and his partner Christine Reighley have been working since 2016 on the first issue- released several months ago- and already have plans outlined for the next three issues. In the Winter issue, one story alone spread across 32 pages, including glossy full sized pictures taken by Held and Reighley.

As of now, the duo manages it all- from spending three days following a dogsledding guide, to packing and mailing their final project. The slow-journalism process, though time consuming, parallels life in Maine, Held said.

"The pace in Maine is slower. We’ve always loved that about this state. If you run into your neighbor, its worth the extra ten minutes to catch up. Time is treated differently here. We wanted Maine the Way to compliment that way of life. There’s no rush getting through it," he said.

While the writing reflects much of what it means to live here, the pictures are what started it all. Beginning as a collection of "dreamy" snapshots that captured the beauty of the state, the Instagram account started by Reighley in 2014 quickly grew to thousands of followers. The carefully chosen images- reposted from other users- weren't just of perfectly silhouetted lighthouses, but included the beautiful normalcy of the state as well- the colorful front doors of downtown apartment buildings in Portland, or a snow-covered road lined with pine trees, or just a neatly stacked wood pile.

"It feels great to work with people throughout Maine that understand and appreciate what we’re working on," Reighley said of Maine the Way.

Reighley and Held are both professional photographers themselves- each finding their way behind the lens at early ages. As young day dreamers, they each would imagine a life of traveling the world, photographing the exotics of the Serengeti desert or the sunsets of Machu Picchu. Neither would have thought to mention Maine.

"I love that this dream has come to life in the form of Maine the Way. Maine has just as much culture and history as places halfway around the world — I can’t wait uncover that," Reighley said.

For more information, or to buy a copy, click here.