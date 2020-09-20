Maine Warden Service searching for missing woman at Flagstaff Lake

DEAD RIVER TOWNSHIP - A York woman is reportedly missing after falling into Flagstaff Lake at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

According to a press release form the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the woman was canoeing on the lake with two other men and a dog when the boat overturned. The party was camping at a nearby site on shore. The two men and the dog were able to swim safely to shore, hanging onto lifejackets that were in the boat. They allegedly could not see the woman when they looked back across the lake. The two men were already hypothermic and began hiking to the nearest road. They were able to call 911 just before 9 p.m.

The warden service, along with assistance from the New Portland Fire Department and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, began searching for the missing woman at 10 p.m. and continued through the night. The search continued throughout the day on Sunday, with divers searching the lake, a Game Warden pilot searching from the air and K9 units searching the shore. The search will continue on Monday morning. A command post is stationed at the Long Falls Dam on Gateway Road.