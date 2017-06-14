MaineHealth considers unifying under single Board of Trustees

FARMINGTON - The member organizations of MaineHealth, including Franklin Memorial Hospital, have been in preliminary discussions over the past eight months about reorganizing under a single Board of Trustees and combined financial structure. FMH will hold a community forum on July 11 as part of a wider effort to discuss the issue with the community.

In a series of board votes at nine of the 10 entities that make up MaineHealth, members decided over the course of the past month to engage their communities in a dialogue over what the organization calls “unification.” One organization, Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., has slightly delayed its outreach and procedural votes so that it can address a regulatory process specific to New Hampshire.

The proposal under discussion would create a single, system-wide Board of Trustees for MaineHealth. It would also leave in place local boards that would retain significant responsibility for the hospital services and other care delivered in local communities.

The inability to deploy resources across the system has become a significant problem for MaineHealth’s community hospitals in recent years, which are under increasing financial pressure because of changes in the way health care is being delivered.

“The good news,” said Bill Caron, president of MaineHealth, “is that, overall, MaineHealth is in strong financial shape. We believe that MaineHealth is positioned, as a system, to deliver the right care in the right place at the right time for all our patients.”

“The new structure being considered leaves in place a strong role for local boards and includes safeguards aimed at making sure communities will continue to receive the services they need,” said Franklin Memorial Hospital Interim Chief Executive Officer Timothy Churchill. “The governance proposal under consideration includes local oversight of care quality and the credentialing of doctors and other providers, a continued relationship with local donors, a defined role in the budget and planning process, and oversight of community health initiatives.”

“It is very important we preserve local identity and don’t lose the input of people in our communities,” said Susannah Swihart, chair of the MaineHealth Board of Trustees. “Before any final decisions are made, we need to hear from our community stakeholders. We believe we’ve found a balance that allows us to leverage our system resources to deliver care across our service area while maintaining significant local decision making. But we’re anxious to hear if the people in the communities we serve think so as well.”

Throughout the summer, MaineHealth member organizations will be meeting with individuals and community groups to explain the unification proposal and gather feedback. Each member will additionally host a community forum open to the public, now through the end of August.

Franklin Memorial Hospital will hold its panel-based community forum on Tuesday, July 11, in the Bass Room from 5:30-7 p.m. The public is invited to come, learn more, and ask questions.

For more information about MaineHealth’s unification dialogue visit www.mainehealth.org/about/unification.