Maine’s Forgotten Apples: An evening with John Bunker

FARMINGTON - Any local apple enthusiast would describe John Bunker as the expert in the field. Or, orchard, in this case. But after being recently awarded the 2019 Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award for his contribution to Maine agriculture, Bunker is now recognized by experts and novices alike as Maine's "Apple Whisperer".

The Palermo resident is on a mission, not only to find and preserve the rare apples of the world, but to spread the desire in others to do the same. People line up with apples in hand anytime Bunker does an event, hoping for any tidbits of information on the variety, or perhaps hoping to solve one of Bunker's many apple mysteries.

Local apple lovers will have the chance to line up with their own varieties on Feb. 18 as John Bunker joins the Greater Franklin Food Council for a discussion on his latest book, "Apples and the Art of Detection". The event will be held at Twice Sold Tales on Main Street and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Bunker has a particular interest in Franklin County, where he found the "Deane" apple and is on the search for the "Sarah" apple. There are between 2,000 and 3,000 varieties of apples in the state, and in the nearly 40 years that Bunker has been involved in the apple scene, he has discovered roughly 100 more varieties that would have otherwise gone extinct. In 1984 he founded FEDCO Trees in an effort to spread the wealth of the rare apple varieties he was finding. Many of Bunker's discoveries are now available for purchase through the Maine seed company.