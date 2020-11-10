Mainestone Jewelry moves to Wilton

FARMINGTON - After being in the same Farmington location for 16 years, Mainestone Jewelry will be moving to a new location on Main Street in Wilton at the end of December.

Owner of the shop, Ron Gelinas has been part of the Farmington business community for nearly 20 years, but thinks it’s best to go elsewhere in the coming months. The move is inspired both by Gelinas’ own age as well as the possibility of another enforced quarantine in response to rising positive Covid cases in Maine.

“It’s just time. I don’t want to stop completely. I love what I do, but I want to slow down, get ready for retirement, and the Wilton shop is only a mile from my house,” said Gelinas.

The new location is in a building that Gelinas already owns and is anticipated to be open for business around February. Gelinas plans on keeping it open for four days each week and will keep all of the same services that he offers now at the Farmington location.

“We’ll still specialize in Maine tourmaline, still offer all the same repairs. And you know, I think it will also be good for Wilton too. The area’s been depressed for many years, but it’s rebuilding. More shops are opening up and hopefully this will encourage some more retail to open in the area,” said Gelinas.

The Mainestone Jewelry owner has cultivated a loyal customer base during his time in Farmington and believes that they will follow him to the Wilton location.

“Farmington is a wonderful town and I’m going to miss it. There have been a lot of good years here,” said Gelinas.

Fellow employee and local artisan Cherie Giampietro, who has been showcasing her ceramics and pottery in Mainestone Jewelry and working with Gelinas since 2014, agrees that the departure is a bittersweet one.

“I’m going to miss this space, but I’ve seen some pictures and the Wilton location has a very light, open feel to it. I think it will be a good artisan space,” said Giampietro.

Giampietro and Gelinas are discussing the possibility of opening the Wilton space to other artists who’d like to showcase their work there once the store opens. Their plans are to make the new location not just a jewelry store, but a space to help support local artists, displaying woodwork, ceramics, paintings and even other jewelry from independent sellers. Giampietro has operated her business Ceramic Design by Cherie out of her home as well as through an online presence on Etsy but cultivating a relationship with a business like Mainestone lends a more fulfilling experience to local artists trying to sell their work.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to show my work here for so long. I think it’s been a great opportunity to get to know the community,” said Giampietro, who hopes that the new Wilton store will benefit others just as much.

As the new building’s opening date nears, Gelinas would encourage them to reach out to start conversations about sharing the space.