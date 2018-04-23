Mallett School makes way with Walk and Wheel Path

FARMINGTON - Thanks to the help of numerous volunteers, fundraisers and donations, elementary school students with limited mobility will now have access to even more of the playground at W.G. Mallett School with the Walk and Wheel Path.

The Fun For All Committee, a group of parents, staff members and community members was formed roughly two years ago with the purpose of bringing more enjoyment to recess time for all students, including those who may use a wheel chair, crutches or other assistive devices.

"We've really picked up momentum," Mallett School Principal Tracy Williams said.

The committee works to raise money for the playground renovations, and has future plans to extend their efforts to other local elementary schools as well. Through raffles, concerts and donations from community members, the group has managed to purchase several pieces of equipment for the playground and most recently, with a grant from the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, headway will be made on the Walk and Wheel Path.

The Special Projects Grant of $2,500 will allow the path to come to completion, a goal that Williams said has been in the works since 2016. The measured path will not only be used at recess time by all students, but can be used during Physical Education and even during class time for outdoor learning.

"United Way is pleased to be able to support programs such as this that increase independence and accessibility," UWTVA Director Lisa Laflin said.

For more information on Special Projects Grants please visit uwtva.org.