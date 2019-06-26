Mallett School playground gets back to its roots

FARMINGTON - The W.G. Mallett preschool playground is in the process of getting back to its roots with the help of a group of teachers who were awarded a grant last fall.

A $3,500 Learning by Nature for ME grant allowed the teachers to begin making headway on the playground, which they felt needed more natural materials added to it. Rocks, logs, dirt and other natural materials have been brought in, along with an overall design to add more varied terrain and experiences for the young learners. Mallett School was chosen out of 37 state wide applicants. The grant is specifically designated for increasing natural play opportunities for kids in school and childcare settings, and includes a professionally designed layout of a new space.

"Creating a more natural playground affords children the opportunity to engage with more natural materials- more than just pavement and plastic. They can climb over a hill, or walk on a rock path and feel a little more like they are in nature," teacher Erika Neal said.

The team of teachers and their families have already started the project, bringing in logs from their own homes and building a much needed storage shed on the small playground, however the full design will be carried out this summer. Owner of Tree Line Landscape, Robert Zundel, will be starting work on the playground in two weeks.

Due to the work, the preschool playground will be closed from roughly mid-July to mid-August.

"It's very exciting. I see a lot of families utilizing the playground, and we love that, we want to make sure it's not only a resource to the children in school at Mallett, but also to community members," Neal said.

Zundel will be bringing in fill to create a hill with a tunnel underneath for children to climb through, as well as adding a tree donated by Central Maine Power and shrubs along the fencing.

"We feel bad that it's happening during summertime, but if people are patient it will be awesome and will benefit all of us," Neal said.