Man accused of murdering Jay woman enters insanity plea

FARMINGTON - The man accused of murdering a Jay woman with a baseball bat pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity at Franklin County Superior Court Thursday.

James Sweeney, 58 of Jay, had previous pleaded not guilty to a single count of intentional or knowing murder last year. On Thursday, he changed his plea to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. He also waived his right to a jury, meaning a verdict will be rendered by Justice William Stokes. The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7.

Sweeney has been in custody since he arrived at the Androscoggin County Jail on the morning of July 11, 2017, reportedly arriving with a note that read: “I'm going to jail cause I hurt my girlfriend. I live at 5 Jewel [sic] St Jay my name is James e Sweeney. Please check Wendy Douglas [sic] at 5 Jewell st jay I did wrong."

Officers forced their way into the home and discovered the resident, Douglass, age 51, deceased on a bed, inside a room behind a closed door, with a note taped under the handle. That note reportedly read: "Wendy I love you you ruin my love I already know you cheat on me you lie lie lie a lot. 'Ted.'"

Police later learned that Ted was a nickname used by Sweeney. Police were eventually informed that Douglass and Sweeney were in relationship and that relationship had ended a week earlier, but the two had continued to live in the same house.

Police also say they discovered a wooden baseball bat beneath the base of the staircase leading to the second floor. That bat had red/brown staining, police reported in the arrest affidavit, with that stain later testing positive for blood.

Sweeney was arrested on July 11. An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office on July 12 indicated that the cause of Douglass' death was "blunt force trauma" to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Accompanied by attorneys Thomas J. Carey and Walter Hanstein at Thursday's hearing, Sweeney answered several questions asked by Justice Stokes regarding his change of plea and waiving of a jury trial. All communications utilized an American Sign Language interpreter, as Sweeney is deaf. The state was represented by Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea.

Under Maine statute, a defendant is not criminal responsible by reason of insanity if, as a result of mental disease or defect that impairs his or her comprehension of reality, he or she lacks "substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of the criminal conduct."

Per the current schedule, the case will be heard by Stokes in January 2019. Stokes allowed the attorneys 45 days for most pretrial motions. Motions to suppress, which could require testimony at a hearing prior to the trial, must be submitted by Nov. 16 instead.

In Maine, a murder conviction carries a sentence of 30 years to life. Life sentences in Maine have no possibility of probation or parole.

[Editor's Note: Walter Hanstein is related to the author.]