Man arrested on Virginia warrants following disturbance at Rangeley business

RANGELEY - A Virginia man was arrested Sunday on a fugitive from justice complaint following a report of a disturbance at a local business.

Cory Thomas Everard, 32 of Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice compliant stemming from three warrants out of his home state: two violations for failing to reregister for the sex offender registry and a warrant for a probation violation relating to robbery. According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system by Rangeley Police Chief Russell French, law enforcement became involved following a report of a disturbance at Sarge's Sports Pub & Grub Sunday evening.

Officer Tyler Fournier was dispatched to the business after receiving a report of a disturbance. The man that allegedly caused the issue had left at that point, but Fournier did get a description, French wrote in the affidavit. Fournier later located and stopped a man that resembled that description; that man identified himself to the officer as Everard. A record check then determined that Everard had active warrants out of Virginia.

Everard was arrested as a fugitive from justice and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He is being held without bail pending a court appearance.

The Virginia Sex Offender Registry lists Everard as having been convicted of second degree rape on March 20, 2009 in the Jefferson County court. The victim in that case was a minor, according to the registry.