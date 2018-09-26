Man sentenced for assaulting officers in 2016

FARMINGTON - A Mexico man received a five-year, partially-suspended sentence in Franklin County Superior Court Wednesday, having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting two officers in 2016.

Kirk Hamel, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an officer, both Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and driving to endanger. He also pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his release in a separate but related case.

Those pleas were entered in December 2017. Justice Robert Mullen said Wednesday that sentencing had been continued multiple times for various reasons, including an initial continuance to allow victims to be present for sentencing and later continuances to accommodate competency hearings and the three attorneys that Hamel fired. Most recently, Mullen allowed Hamel's latest attorney, Jeffrey Wilson, to step down but remain as stand-by counsel. Mullen denied a request for a continuance by Hamel at the beginning of Wednesday's hearing.

The arranged plea included a recommended sentence of five years in prison, with all but up to 18 months of that sentence to be suspended, followed by two years of probation. Per the terms of that arrangement, the state could argue for the full 18 months, while Hamel could argue for less.

The incidents referenced by the guilty pleas occurred in the Wilton area on April 30, 2016. Police responded after receiving reports of a black Camaro driving over lawns. Police located the Camaro on Tyler Street off the East Wilton Road, with Wilton Police Department Officer Gary Allen and Farmington Police Department Sgt. Edward Hastings IV discovering Hamel and a woman outside the vehicle. According to a recitation of evidence the state would have presented had the case gone to trial, provided back in December 2017, the officers learned that the keys to the Camaro had been thrown into a nearby pasture and began searching for the keys.

At this point, Hamel and the woman had a confrontation and the officers made a determination to arrest Hamel. While they were in that process, Hamel began to kick, punch and generally struggle. Allen, who was hanging onto a handcuff that had one end locked around Hamel's wrist, injured his thumb in the struggle, while Hastings was kicked.

Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney James Andrews said that the footage from Hastings' body camera revealed that the officers made "every effort" to reason with Hamel and be non-confrontational. Hamel was "in a rage," Andrews said, and repeatedly beat and kicked the officers.

"This is a crime that is of a completely anti-social nature," Andrews said.

Hamel said that he had been coerced into pleading guilty back in December 2017 and blamed communication issues with his lawyers, saying he wanted to talk to different judges involved in his case directly. He said that he had asked the officers to put him in cuffs prior to the fight and that a demonic presence had compelled his actions that evening.

Mullen told Hamel that he was hearing that "the devil made me do it," and said that was a difficult thing to accept.

Hamel said he was respectful toward the officers in that they did not use lethal force and also apologized to Hastings, who was in attendance.

Hamel also said that he had taken his recovery seriously over the past year, passing a number of drug tests and bail checks. Documents from his counselors indicated that he had been making some progress, according to Mullen after he reviewed the documents.

Hastings told the court that the incident had been the first in his career when he had to call for immediate help over his radio. He said that he still had a scar on his wrist from the incident.

"It seems like it's almost always someone else's fault," he said of Hamel.

Andrews asked that the court set the suspended portion of the sentence at all but 18 months, the most allowable under the arranged plea. Hamel asked for a completely suspended sentence or, failing that, 111 days in jail, equal to the time he already had served.

Mullen said that he did want to recognize the work Hamel had done over the past year, but balanced against his "checkered" criminal history. He sentenced Hamel to five years, with all but 15 months suspended, followed by two years of probation on the assault on an officer counts. Terms of that probation include restitution for three landowners that had lawns damaged by Hamel as well as counseling and no possession of illegal drugs, alcohol and firearms conditions.

Mullen denied a request for a stay of execution, saying that the matter had been pending for a long time already. Hamel was taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.