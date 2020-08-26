Man sentenced in relation to Kingfield, Lisbon crashes

FARMINGTON - A Kingfield man pleaded guilty to three felonies relating to two, separate crashes Wednesday, receiving a five-year, partially-suspended sentence.

Isaac Moody, 32 of Kingfield, pleaded guilty to driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident, both Class C felonies, relating to Moody's vehicle striking a 16-year-old in Kingfield on May 15, 2019. A third guilty plea was entered for a charge of operating after revocation, also a Class C felony; that complaint relates to a separate incident that occurred in Lisbon on Oct. 16, 2019.

According to information that Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said would have been presented had the case gone to trial, a 16-year-old resident of Kingfield was skateboarding on Route 142 to the right of the westerly lane when a vehicle swerved over the center line and struck him head on. The vehicle did not stop but continued toward Kingfield.

In the courtroom Wednesday, witnesses to the immediate aftermath of the crash told Justice Robert Mullen that they heard screaming from the victim and helped care for the victim. The 16-year-old was transported initially to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center.

Approximately 10 minutes after the crash, a black 2008 Scion operated by Moody returned to the scene. That vehicle had damage to its body and windshield, while Moody was shaking and crying, according to a resident that spoke to the Kingfield man. Moody told investigators that he had been operating the vehicle, but had thought he had struck a dog.

Andrews said that blood was later drawn from Moody, utilizing a search warrant, and that sample included traces of marijuana and Fentanyl in his system. Andrews noted that the state's expert would not have been able to prove that Moody was impaired when the crash occurred.

The Lisbon crash occurred on Oct. 16, 2019 on Route 196 between Lisbon and Lewiston, Andrews said. A vehicle veered into the opposite lane and struck a van head on. The van's driver and passenger, as well as Moody and his two passengers, including his domestic partner and young child, were all transported to Central Maine Medical Center. The van's passenger suffered life threatening injuries and was at the hospital for three days before she was released, Andrews said.

Moody admitted to Lisbon police that his license had been suspended and the state would have confirmed that at trial, Andrews said.

The arranged plea sentences Moody to five years to the Department of Corrections in regards to the Kingfield crash, with all but 23 month of that sentence suspended, followed by two years of probation. The plea to operating after revocation also includes a 5-year sentence, fully suspended, with two years of probation to be served consecutively with Moody's other sentence. This effectively means that Moody will serve 23 months in prison, minus time served, and face two, 2-year periods of probation upon his release, each tied to a suspended DOC sentence.

Andrews noted that the 23-month span of the initial sentence, rather than two years, related to good time that Moody would have been eligible to earn had the hearing been conducted back in April. The hearing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

Additionally, Andrews said, Moody would lose his license for five years through the Secretary of State's Office due to the conviction for operating after revocation tied to the Lisbon crash.

A number of family members of the then-16-year-old victim of the Kingfield crash spoke to the anguish that he had gone through. His mother told Mullen that her son had suffered broken bones, internal bleeding and other injuries, a concussion, lacerations, a broken nose and was missing teeth. He had initially spent nine days in the hospital and would need to return for another surgery next month, she said. Several speakers, including a letter written by the victim read by a family friend, pointed to the victim's love of sports, especially basketball, and that he was still regaining mobility. Both he and his immediate family were receiving treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, his mother said.

Several speakers doubted that Moody had thought he had struck a dog. Some asked Mullen to reject the plea deal, asking for more prison time.

Both Andrews, as well as Moody's attorney Walter Hanstein, said that no punishment would help the pain that the victim and his family was feeling. Andrews said that the arranged plea was based off of the admissible evidence available to the state, as well as Moody's criminal record, which included three misdemeanors that did not result in jail sentences. Hanstein noted that Moody did return to the scene minutes after the crash and admitted to driving the car.

Moody addressed those hurt in both crashes, apologizing and promising that the events of last year would change his actions going forward.

Mullen accepted the pleas, warning Moody that violations of the terms of probation would result in longer prison sentences. Conditions of Moody's probation include no use or possession of drugs or alcohol, with random search for same, no operation of a motor vehicle without a license and no contact with any of the victims of the cases.

Mullen, echoing comments by the attorneys, said he was heartened to see such strong family support around the victim of the Kingfield crash.



[Editor's Note: Attorney Walter Hanstein and the author are related.]