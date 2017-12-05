Man sought by police arrested in Bethel

BETHEL - A man police say fled a traffic stop on Thanksgiving was arrested Sunday by the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, after he was reportedly located inside a stolen car.

Devin Leonard, 25 of Albany Township, was the alleged operator of a black Saturn sedan that was stopped on Route 156 at approximately 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 23 for a traffic violation. The driver gave the name Dale Thompson, but was identified by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Derrick Doucette as Leonard. Leonard reportedly had 18 license suspensions as well as an active warrant for unpaid fines.

When Doucette approached the driver and called him by his actual name, he sped away down the Vienna Road toward Vienna. Doucette pursued for a short period of time but then broke off the chase. Warrants were issued for Leonard for eluding an officer, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of failing to stop for an officer, driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and failing to give correct information.

On Sunday, OCSO Deputy Steve Witham found Leonard inside a vehicle that police say was stolen from Lewiston, parked outside a Family Dollar store. Witham and two other deputies arrested Leonard without incident. He was returned to Franklin County Detention Center at 3:30 p.m. Monday.