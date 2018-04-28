Manhunt declared over after Williams apprehended

NORRIDGEWOCK - An extensive manhunt conducted by approximately 200 local, state and federal law enforcement officials concluded Saturday afternoon after the man suspected in the killing of a Somerset County Sheriff's Office corporal was taken into custody.

The announcement was issued by Maine Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland just before 1 p.m. Details into how John Williams, the 29-year-old suspect and subject of the manhunt, came to be in police custody were not immediately available.

SCSO Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police believe that the suspect stole Cole's marked cruiser, drove to the Cumberland Farms convenience store located on Route 2 and committed an unspecified theft. The suspect then fled the store in Cole's cruiser.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Cole's cruiser was located off of the Martin Stream Road in Norridgewock. The suspect is believed to have fled the vehicle and is currently at large.

Williams was identified as the primary suspect Wednesday, as a large police presence began searching the Norridgewock area. The manhunt resulted in an increased law enforcement presence at local area schools and Gov. Paul LePage ordering hunters to stay out of the area.