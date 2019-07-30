Mardi Gras coming to Wilton this weekend

WILTON - With 14 Shriners, more than 100 float entries and numerous firetrucks taking part, Blueberry Festival organizer Shannon Smith said, as usual, she is most excited about the parade.

While this year's theme, Mardi Gras, has prompted an additional, strict no-toss policy for bead necklaces, it will otherwise be the same annual parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration is not required to participate, although anyone who would like to plan ahead can call Smith at 778-3464.

With events planned for both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, downtown and the surrounding area will be bustling with activity. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, local businesses, organizations and vendors will be offering discounts, sales and exhibitions. A number of children's activities will be taking place and beginning in the morning at Kineowatha Park, Florida-based "Water Walkers" will be available for participants to partake in. The giant plastic bubbles allow people to roll, or "walk" across Wilson Lake.

The Wilton United Methodist Church will be offering food and other items, as usual, offering hot dogs, assorted muffins, whoopie pies, blueberry pies, cold beverages and coffee as well a free clothing give away on Friday. On Saturday, there will be a luncheon consisting of lobster rolls and other food.

In another noteworthy addition, a 40 foot-long bus full of candy will be set up downtown both Friday and Saturday.

"Back in the day it was penny candy, but in today's age it will probably be nickel candy," Smith said.

This is Smith's 29th year of organizing the event; a year-long task that she was recognized for with this year's Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award from the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. A rotating theme keeps Smith's motivation up, she said; next year will be "Happy Birthday, Maine!" to celebrate the state's bicentennial.

"I have a team the week of, but until then I do it mostly myself. And it goes well," Smith said. "It takes a leader to make it work, and I'm the leader. We're all working hard to make it happen."

The parade will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with lineup between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

For more information and schedule details click here.