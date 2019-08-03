Franklin Countys First News

Mardi Gras parade rolls down Main Street for Blueberry Festival

Posted by • August 3, 2019 •

The 4-H Club parades down Main Street in their Mardi Gras best.

WILTON - Parade goers brought the brass, beads and blueberries to Saturday morning's Mardi Gras-themed festival as the "State's

Stella Smothers, two weeks shy of two years, relaxes while enjoying the parade.

Longest Parade" marched down Main Street. More than 100 float entries participated in the parade,

including family and friend floats as well as many local businesses.

The full day of activities is sure to please the hundreds of people that flood the downtown and surrounding area. Kineowatha Park will be hosting a variety of events, including the baby and toddler derby race at 1 p.m., a cornhole tournament also at 1 p.m. and evening music in Bass Park. Wilson Lake will also be seeing lots of activity with guided boat tours and evening fireworks. Crafters, vendors and food trucks will be set up along Main Street for the majority of the day.

For more information click here.

A slew of antique tractors followed the floats.

 

An excited parader waves to her fans.

Horses decorated with beads, masks and fringe walked among the crowd.

Numerous fire departments brought up the rear, lights and sirens blazing.

Board members and friends of the Western Maine Play Museum celebrate the opening of the museum. New hours will be Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12-4. A grand opening will be held on Sept. 21.

A decked out truck rolls down Main Street.

5 Responses »

  1. Judy Fairbanks
    August 3, 2019 • 1:30 pm

    Congratulations Shannon for pulling off the very best 2 day activities ever. You and your team did an excellent job and lots of hard work. Everyone loves a Mardi Gras.

  2. Holly
    August 3, 2019 • 3:13 pm

    Stella Smothers looks closer to two years rather than two weeks.

  3. MD
    August 3, 2019 • 4:03 pm

    I’m thinking that child is a bit more than 2 weeks old....lol

  4. Deb muse
    August 3, 2019 • 4:54 pm

    Super job Shannon and crew.
    Another great blueberry festive.
    Thank you.

  5. Administrator
    August 3, 2019 • 6:00 pm

    Fixed, thanks!

