Marijuana business moratorium extended in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved an extension of the town's moratorium on the development of new, retail and medical marijuana businesses at Tuesday night's meeting. The delay is designed to give the town time to finalize its own ordinance, which could go before voters in March.

At the annual March town meeting, residents voted to ban new retail marijuana businesses and medical marijuana businesses from opening for six months. That moratorium is designed to give town officials time to work on developing local regulations. The finalization of those regulations is again being put on hold, this time for 180 days. That would align with putting the new ordinance before voters at the annual meeting in March 2019.

"We're just reworking the drafts and fine tuning everything," Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser told selectmen at a public hearing Tuesday night.

Kaiser said the extension won't do any damage to the existing, medical marijuana businesses, but will simply add more wait time for those looking to start a new business in town. If the new ordinance is adopted by the town, licenses for marijuana sales would be administered similarly to liquor license: applications would be vetted by the CEO and the Planning Board, but would ultimately go to selectmen for approval.

"Now is a good time to step in and exercise that it has to be fair," Kaiser said.

After unanimously voting two weeks ago to endorse a request to the county commissioners to fund the Greater Franklin Development Council out of the county's Tax Increment Financing account, Executive Director Charlie Woodworth gave the board an update Tuesday, asking that they reiterate that support to commissioners.

The GFDC has been working on several projects based off of community feedback, Woodworth said, including projects such as the Broadband Initiative, workforce development efforts, a community branding initiative and an arts and culture planning project. The endorsement given two weeks ago was for a $40,000 funding request, which Woodworth said would be matched by the GFDC through several grants and fundraising efforts. The budget would allow the two-person staff to focus on getting the above mentioned projects off the ground, rather than on simply keeping their doors open, according to Woodworth.

"Everyone is working so hard to keep their piece of prosperity moving forward. We want to be a catalyst for that," he said.

Woodworth requested the board reiterate their support to the commissioners, including encouragement to put the GFCD back into the budget this spring. The request was approved unanimously by selectmen.