Martin Woods Farm celebrates second annual Fun Family Farm Day

STARKS - The second annual Fun Family Farm Day drew a crowd to Martin Woods Farm last weekend; autumn activities were celebrated as funds were raised for two local beneficiaries.

Organizer Sarah Martin said the day was a huge success and that more than $1,000 was raised for two local organizations. Last year the even raised money for United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, this year funds were donated to the Greater Franklin Food Counsel and Smart Fun Learning Adventures- a private, Christian school in Farmington. Money was raised almost primarily from a $20 parking fee and a few food items that were being sold rather than given away.

Sandy River Farms donated their homemade custard to the event which was sold to event goers. All other food was free, Martin said, and included a wide range of homemade goods using mostly what Martin Woods Farm has to offer. Pulled pork, turkey chili and two kinds of crisp were made by Martin and her family, using ingredients sourced from their own and neighboring farms.

"It's really an event that shows what is available locally to make healthy food with," Martin said.

Plants Are Best had a booth at the event, giving samples of their plant-based dinners.

In addition to the feast, the animals at Martin Woods Farm played a big role in the day, with pony rides and a petting farm. Organizers also set up outdoor games and the afternoon included several live musicians on a hay wagon stage.

"We couldn't have done it without our volunteers," Martin said.

Organizers are already looking forward to planning next year's event.