Masons bring Bikes For Books Program to Cascade Brook School

FARMINGTON - On May 2, several members of the local Masonic Lodge attended an assembly at Cascade Brook School to celebrate reading and to draw the names of the six lucky winners of brand new bikes. One girl and one boy in each grade went home with a bike and safety helmet.

Throughout the months of March and April, students could enter the drawing by filling out a slip for each appropriate book they read. Cascade Brook School students read more than 659 books.

The goals of the Mason’s Bikes for Books program are to increase student reading and comprehension skills, to recognize positive student achievements, and to provide an attainable goal, with life enhancing results.

The lucky students who received bicycles were third graders Tabitha Butterfield and Gabriel Keith, fourth graders Christopher Smith and Gabrielle Lane, and fifth graders Hunter Kerbo and Mackenzi Atwood.

For more information on the Maine Mason’s Bikes for Books program can be found here.