Massachusetts man charged with arson for alleged bulldozer fire

GARDNER, Mass. - A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with arson following his arrest last Wednesday on a fugitive from justice charge, with police alleging he was involved in the torching of a bulldozer on Nov. 14.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, Michael Stanley, 23 of Gardner, Mass. was arrested by Gardner Police Department personnel on Nov. 22. Stanley has been held on a fugitive from justice charge in advance of his extradition back to Maine. He has also been charged with arson.

Stanley is the third man charged with arson in relation to a Nov. 14 incident in Sandy River Plantation, in which two pieces of equipment were allegedly taken from property belonging to Randy Cousineau of Strong. One piece of equipment, a Caterpillar D-5 model bulldozer, had been driven onto swampy group, gotten stuck and been burned. The bulldozer was discovered by hunters on the morning of Nov. 14.

Damage to the bulldozer was estimated at $100,000. The second piece of equipment, an excavator, was located on a dirt road and was also damaged, but not by fire.

Devin Clark, 18, and Alexander Allen, 37, both of Dallas Plantation, were previously charged with arson following an investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office and other agencies.

McCausland said that Stanley appeared to be a friend of Clark and Allen, who were themselves roommates.